Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $87,241,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after purchasing an additional 179,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.41 and its 200-day moving average is $222.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

