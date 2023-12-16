Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hologic by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $70.98. 4,656,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

