Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,500 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.