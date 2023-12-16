Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,000 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 90.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

VSH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

