Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 98,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $29.01. 14,737,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,891. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

