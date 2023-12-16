Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

