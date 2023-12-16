Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,099 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. 987,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,959. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

