Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products comprises approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $3,777,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 594,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

