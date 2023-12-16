Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

