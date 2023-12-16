Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

KTB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

