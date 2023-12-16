Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.2 %

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,325. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.