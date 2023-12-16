Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $10.82 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $74.43. 12,916,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

