Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $10.88 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises about 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of ABM Industries worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,000,702. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

