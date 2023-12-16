Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.86 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Gates Industrial worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,797,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

