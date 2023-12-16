Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Blue Bird worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 2,389,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

