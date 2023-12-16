Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,192 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

