Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.62 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

