Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.81. 3,373,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.