Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

