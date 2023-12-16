Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. 21,720,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

