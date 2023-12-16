Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.01 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of WestRock worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

