Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 537,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 553,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,971,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

