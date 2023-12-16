Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JOUT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.35. 71,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $505.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.09 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

