Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 124.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 83,271 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 446.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 2,388,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

