Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,446. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

