Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 7,523,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,545. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

