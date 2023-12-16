Olstein Capital Management L.P. Invests $276,000 in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 17.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 446,589 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 424,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Advantage by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after acquiring an additional 437,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in First Advantage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

First Advantage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 670,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,930. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.