Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.98% of Graham worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 2,480.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graham by 43.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Graham by 297.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.60. 63,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.32 million, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.53. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

