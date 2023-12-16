Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 29,500 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,260. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

