Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 31,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 12,907,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,163,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

