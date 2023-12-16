Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,000 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of First Hawaiian worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after buying an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,580,000 after buying an additional 979,494 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.