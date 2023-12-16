Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Wabash National worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,204. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

