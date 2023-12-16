Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,098. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

