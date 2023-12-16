Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of The Shyft Group worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. BTIG Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 584,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $430.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.66.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $201.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard purchased 9,060 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,716.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

