Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,087. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.