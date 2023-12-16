Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. 84,583,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

