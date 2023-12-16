Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Invesco worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. 11,243,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

