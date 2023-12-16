Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,162,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,099,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

