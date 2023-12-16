Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,517 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. 1,324,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,837. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

