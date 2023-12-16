Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average of $258.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

