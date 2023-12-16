Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 48,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. 60,346,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

