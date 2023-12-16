Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 252,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $281.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $284.52.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

