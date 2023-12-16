Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded down $6.74 on Friday, reaching $241.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.17. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

