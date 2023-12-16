Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,150. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.