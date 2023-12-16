ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $45,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $233,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $911,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

