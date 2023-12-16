ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

