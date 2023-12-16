Oppenheimer Trims Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Target Price to $18.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ACHV stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
