Oppenheimer Trims Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Target Price to $18.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

About Achieve Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 43.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

