Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.14.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $283.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.