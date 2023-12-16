O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $948.87 and last traded at $951.55. 111,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 418,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $983.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $953.26 and its 200-day moving average is $939.87. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 36.0% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 82.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 21,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

