Orion (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $33.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Orion traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 11237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Orion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Orion Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Orion during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.32%.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.