Orion (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $33.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Orion traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 11237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion
Orion Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54.
Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.32%.
Orion Company Profile
Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orion
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.